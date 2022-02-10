Lakeland PBS

New Search for Nevaeh Kingbird to Take Place Next Monday

Lakeland News — Feb. 9 2022

Nevaeh Kingbird

Another search for a missing 15-year-old girl from Bemidji will take place next Monday in the city.

Nevaeh Kingbird is 5’4″ tall and 120 lbs., with long black hair with highlights, brown eyes, and a scar near her left eyebrow.

Kingbird’s family notified police on October 22 that she had run away. She has not been in contact with friends or family since, and despite investigative efforts and previous searches, she has not been located.

The latest search will take place in conjunction with a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women event scheduled for Monday at Paul Bunyan Park. The program begins at 11 AM on Monday, February 14, and the search for Kingbird will follow that.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Lynn Eaton Wins Bemidji Ward 5 Special Election

Bemidji Brewing, United Way to Host Annual “Spread the Love” Event

Bemidji Chamber Hosting Legislative Panel with Area Lawmakers

Bemidji Ward 5 Special Election Taking Place Tomorrow

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.