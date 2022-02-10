New Search for Nevaeh Kingbird to Take Place Next Monday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Another search for a missing 15-year-old girl from Bemidji will take place next Monday in the city.

Nevaeh Kingbird is 5’4″ tall and 120 lbs., with long black hair with highlights, brown eyes, and a scar near her left eyebrow.

Kingbird’s family notified police on October 22 that she had run away. She has not been in contact with friends or family since, and despite investigative efforts and previous searches, she has not been located.

The latest search will take place in conjunction with a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women event scheduled for Monday at Paul Bunyan Park. The program begins at 11 AM on Monday, February 14, and the search for Kingbird will follow that.

