New Roundabout Set To Begin Construction June 3rd In Park Rapids

May. 30 2019

Bemidji, MN –  Motorists will experience lane closures, detours and delays as construction begins in Park Rapids beginning June 3. MnDOT crews will be constructing a roundabout on Highway 71 at the intersection with Hubbard County Roads 15 and 53 in Park Rapids. The project also includes pedestrian accessibility improvements on Highway 71, from County Road 15 to Eighth Street.

The project will be completed in three phases.

  • Phase 1: Motorists will experience an intersection closure at 11th Street and Pleasant Avenue for approximately one week as crews begin road improvements on 11th Street.
  • Phase 2: A detour will begin for Highway 71 as motorists use County Road 53, Pleasant Avenue and Eighth Street. This phase includes grading and resurfacing north to Eighth Street, storm sewer replacement, and along with the City of Park Rapids, resurfacing and replacement of frontage roads, sanitary sewer and watermains. This phase is estimated to be complete by late August or early September.
  • Phase 3: During this final phase, crews will complete the construction of the roundabout at the intersection of County Roads 15 and 53.

Weekly public meetings will be held Thursdays at 9 a.m. during construction. The meetings will be held at the Hubbard County Highway Department located at 101 Crocus Hill Street in Park Rapids. The project is scheduled to be completed in October.

Gladen Construction, Inc. of Laporte was awarded the project with a bid of $4,274,512.

To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter, call 651-366-4720. To request other reasonable accommodations, call 651-366-4718; the Minnesota Relay service toll-free at 1-800-627-3529 (TTY, Voice or ASCII) or 711, or email your request to adarequest.dot@state.mn.us

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org

