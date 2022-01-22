New Round of Names Submitted for MnDOT’s “Name a Snowplow” Contest
After receiving more than 20,000 name submissions last year, the Minnesota Department of Transportation has brought back its “Name a Snowplow” initiative to have fun, but also to shine a light on those inside the heavy machinery.
MnDOT is asking the public to vote for the eight winning names on their website. Votes are being accepted through Wednesday, January 26.
