New Round of Names Submitted for MnDOT’s “Name a Snowplow” Contest

Chris BurnsJan. 21 2022

After receiving more than 20,000 name submissions last year, the Minnesota Department of Transportation has brought back its “Name a Snowplow” initiative to have fun, but also to shine a light on those inside the heavy machinery.

MnDOT is asking the public to vote for the eight winning names on their website. Votes are being accepted through Wednesday, January 26.

