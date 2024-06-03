New Reward Offered for Info on MN TV Anchor Who Went Missing Almost 29 Years Ago

A new $100,000 reward is being offered for information on a Minnesota TV anchor who went missing almost 29 years ago.

Jodi Huisentruit is a native of Long Prairie and was last seen in Mason City, Iowa, where she was working as a morning and noon anchor.

A private investigator who has been working the case since 2019 is now offering a $100,000 reward for information that leads to Huisentruit. He had been previously offering a $50,000 reward.

The $100,000 reward is only valid through June 27, which is the 29th anniversary of Huisentruit’s disappearance. After that, it goes back to $50,000.

Steve Ridge, who is offering the reward, told Forum News Service that he does not think he will find Huisentruit alive, but that the reward is specifically to recover her remains.