Sep 23, 2025 | By: Daniel Pursell

New Report Shows Essentia Health’s Economic, Community Impact on Brainerd Area

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

gavel and scales law Generic sqk

09-23-2025

Crime

Bemidji Woman Charged with 3rd-Degree Murder for Overdose Death

benjamin blesi thumbnail

09-23-2025

Crime

Aitkin Co. Man Accused of Shooting Father Facing Felony Assault Charges

nicole mitchell burglary guilty verdict ap pool thumbnail

09-23-2025

Crime

MN Former State Senator Sentenced to 6 Months for Breaking into Estranged Stepmother’s House

bemidji city council preliminary levy meeting thumbnail 2

09-23-2025

Education & Government

City of Bemidji Sets 2026 Preliminary Levy at 6%