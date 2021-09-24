New Regulations in Effect for Upcoming Waterfowl Hunting Season
This upcoming weekend marks the opening of Minnesota’s regular waterfowl season. But there are some new changes to be aware of.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says there are some new regulations in effect for this season, including shooting hours ending at sunset the entire season and a Canada goose daily bag limit of five per day.
While waterfowl hunting does include many different accessories, it is possible to do well without them if you are new to hunting this season.
The season officially begins a half hour before sunrise on Saturday, September 25.
