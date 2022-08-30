Lakeland PBS

New Principal at Newly Remodeled Lowell Elementary in Brainerd

Lakeland News — Aug. 29 2022

Brainerd’s own Lowell Elementary School has undergone a lot of changes this summer. It started with a remodel of the school itself and is now ending with the announcement of a new principal.

Kathy Johnson has over 30 years of experience in the field of education, with over 20 spent in the Brained area alone. Johnson was previously principal of Staples-Motley Elementary School and hopes to bring what she’s learned during her time to Lowell Elementary.

A focal point of this school year is to ensure that Lowell Elementary’s new students feel welcomed and connected to their peers, and to make good on the promise given in the Brainerd School District’s new tagline.

“We’re just gonna really focus this year on that social, emotional learning for kids and try to build some habits that create really happy kids,” says Johnson. “Our focus for Brainerd is ‘a place to belong,’ and I just want kids to feel as if this is a great place to belong, so Lowell Elementary is also a great place to belong.”

Brainerd’s school year will begin on Tuesday, September 6th.

By — Lakeland News

