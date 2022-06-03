Lakeland PBS

New President Named at Leech Lake Tribal College

Lakeland News — Jun. 3 2022

Dr. Helen Zaikina-Montgomery

Leech Lake Tribal College has a new president. The board of trustees of the college has named Dr. Helen Zaikina-Montgomery to serve as president of LLTC.

Zaikina-Montgomery had been serving as the school’s interim president since May of 2021 and is credited with leading the college through the pandemic while developing and implementing the college’s strategic plan. She first came to the college in 2019 as the Director of Assessment and Institutional Research.

“Dr. Montgomery creates an educational climate of goodwill, transparency, and approachability,” said Leech Lake Tribal College Board of Trustee member Vicki White in a press release. “She demonstrates this through positive internal and external communication. Dr. Montgomery has a sound understanding of tribal college financial viability, has developed a strategic direction incorporating the Anishinaabe cultural values, and aligns those values with the educational programming. Her leadership skills are exceptional when communicating with staff, students, and the Leech Lake community members.”

Zaikina-Montgomery took office on April 26th of this year. Her official inauguration is scheduled for next Thursday, June 9th from 6-8 PM at the Cedar Lakes Event Center in Cass Lake.

