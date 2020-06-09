Lakeland PBS

New Playground Plan Approved in Bemidji

Betsy Melin — Jun. 8 2020

The Bemidji City Council voted Monday to approve a new playground plan. The natural landscape-based playground is planned for North Country Park.

The playground will feature nature-based elements like logs and boulders for children to play on and around. There are four phases of building planned. Today, the council approved of the overarching concept for the outdoor space.

The council also voted today to award a bid for the near-term water treatment plant, which will remove iron manganese and PFOA compounds.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Bemidji Community Food Shelf Receives Record Donations

Event in Bemidji Aims to Give “A Night of Hope and Peace”

In Focus: Graduation Song For Northland Community Schools Indian Education Program

Over 700 New Cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota on Friday

Latest Stories

MDH Announces New Guidance and Changes to Youth Sports

Posted on Jun. 9 2020

BSU's Black Student Union Hosts Peaceful Demonstration Against Police Brutality

Posted on Jun. 8 2020

Brainerd Community Members Show Opposition to White Supremacy with Protest

Posted on Jun. 8 2020

WHO: Asymptomatic COVID-19 Spread "Very Rare"

Posted on Jun. 8 2020

Brainerd Community Theatre Hosting Livestreamed Play Next Week

Posted on Jun. 8 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.