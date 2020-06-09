New Playground Plan Approved in Bemidji
The Bemidji City Council voted Monday to approve a new playground plan. The natural landscape-based playground is planned for North Country Park.
The playground will feature nature-based elements like logs and boulders for children to play on and around. There are four phases of building planned. Today, the council approved of the overarching concept for the outdoor space.
The council also voted today to award a bid for the near-term water treatment plant, which will remove iron manganese and PFOA compounds.
