Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Last season, the Pequot Lakes girls basketball team finished 16-14 and were Section 7AA runner-ups after starting the year 1-8. Four seniors graduated, and Katrina Moody stepped down as head coach, but luckily for the Patriots, it was Brian Lempola, a familiar face, who took over the program.

The Patriots put their undefeated streak on the line Thursday, Jan. 28 against Park Rapids, a team that’s coached by Lempola’s brother-in-law.