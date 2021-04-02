New Pequot Lakes Chamber Director Announced

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Friday afternoon the Brainerd Chamber of Commerce announced the hiring of Nichole Heinen as the new Director of the Pequot Lakes Chamber.

Along with customer service experience, she will bring a wealth of management and communications experience with a national financial firm located in Minneapolis.

Heinien moved back to Pequot with her husband in 2020, and she says she’s excited to serve the community, expanding area events, and helping businesses succeed and grow.

Matt Kilian, president of the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce has high praise when talking about the new Pequot Lakes Chamber Director.

“I couldn’t be more excited about Nicole,” he continues, “She has an impressive background and is tremendously positive, creative and outgoing. What really stood out is her passion for the area and enthusiasm to work with area businesses and organizations.”

Her tenative start date is pinned for early June.

