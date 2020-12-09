Lakeland PBS

New Pedestrian Crosswalk Signal on Highway 169

Nick UrsiniDec. 9 2020

A newly operational pedestrian signal near Grand Casino Mille Lacs is now operational.

The four-lane segment is located on Highway 169 in Vineland north of Ataage Road.

The signal system is called “HAWK”

  • High Intensity
  • Activated Cross
  • Walk

According to the release from the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the visual signal uses a double red dot above a yellow dot display which hopes to attract the motorists display with its unique shape.

The release also states the “HAWK” system has proven to be safer and more effective than conventional crosswalk designs.

Motorists should watch for flashing lights and be prepared to slow down and stop for pedestrians within the crosswalk.

Nick Ursini

By — Nick Ursini

