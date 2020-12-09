New Pedestrian Crosswalk Signal on Highway 169

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A newly operational pedestrian signal near Grand Casino Mille Lacs is now operational.

The four-lane segment is located on Highway 169 in Vineland north of Ataage Road.

The signal system is called “HAWK”

H igh Intensity

igh Intensity A ctivated Cross

ctivated Cross Walk

According to the release from the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the visual signal uses a double red dot above a yellow dot display which hopes to attract the motorists display with its unique shape.

The release also states the “HAWK” system has proven to be safer and more effective than conventional crosswalk designs.

Motorists should watch for flashing lights and be prepared to slow down and stop for pedestrians within the crosswalk.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today