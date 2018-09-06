Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

New Partnership Launches New Solar Technology

Josh Peterson
Sep. 5 2018
Leave a Comment

With a handful of special guests in attendance, the moment drew near to power up a new solar technology. Through a newly-formed partnership between Enbridge Energy and Wells Technology, the switch was flipped, and just like that, the solar array panned the skyline, capturing not only the sun’s rays, but plenty of attention as well.

With plenty of solar technology on the market, there isn’t anything quite like this. These large panels track the sun at all angles, capturing the sun’s full power 365 days a year.

But this new solar array is more than new technology – it’s all about the new opportunities that come along with it. For Wells Technology, the partnership with Enbridge Energy has helped plan for the future and secure many new jobs. And with Enbridge known for their pipelines, they say their commitment lies in a cleaner and brighter future.

The 48 solar panels now operating in Bemidji’s Industrial Park will generate 26,644 kWh per year, which is equal to 26,644 pounds of coal.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

AmeriCorps NCCC Members Lend A Hand At Bemidji Food Shelf

20 for 20: No Smoking Beltrami County (2005)

Home Sustains Minor Damage After Fire

Bemidji’s Paul Bunyan Park Filled With Foot Traffic On Labor Day

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Lynn H VanAllen said

Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More

gary said

If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More

MX Player For PC said

wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More

shareit For PC said

Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More

Latest Story

AmeriCorps NCCC Members Lend A Hand At Bemidji Food Shelf

An AmeriCorps group is helping to feed dozens in the Bemidji community by volunteering at the Bemidji Community Food Shelf. For the past month, 7
Posted on Sep. 5 2018

Latest Stories

AmeriCorps NCCC Members Lend A Hand At Bemidji Food Shelf

Posted on Sep. 5 2018

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Hasselback Potatoes

Posted on Sep. 5 2018

Brainerd Boys Soccer Team Plays with Heavy Hearts in 2018

Posted on Sep. 5 2018

20 for 20: No Smoking Beltrami County (2005)

Posted on Sep. 5 2018

Blueprint 181 Plans Laid Out In Open House

Posted on Sep. 5 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.