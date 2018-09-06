New Partnership Launches New Solar Technology

With a handful of special guests in attendance, the moment drew near to power up a new solar technology. Through a newly-formed partnership between Enbridge Energy and Wells Technology, the switch was flipped, and just like that, the solar array panned the skyline, capturing not only the sun’s rays, but plenty of attention as well.

With plenty of solar technology on the market, there isn’t anything quite like this. These large panels track the sun at all angles, capturing the sun’s full power 365 days a year.

But this new solar array is more than new technology – it’s all about the new opportunities that come along with it. For Wells Technology, the partnership with Enbridge Energy has helped plan for the future and secure many new jobs. And with Enbridge known for their pipelines, they say their commitment lies in a cleaner and brighter future.

The 48 solar panels now operating in Bemidji’s Industrial Park will generate 26,644 kWh per year, which is equal to 26,644 pounds of coal.