DONATE

LPTV NEWS
Breaking News
Bjerknes To Plead Guilty

New Park Commemorates Those Lost In Milford Mine Collapse

Sarah Winkelmann
Sep. 13 2017
Leave a Comment

Crow Wing County is hoping to preserve the history of the 1924 mining disaster in Crosby. Today, the Milford Memorial Park is dedicated to the 41 miners who were lost when the mine collapsed.

After a decade of work and over $800,000, the park on the ground above the old mine is now open to the public. It features a picnic shelter and a boardwalk lined with the names of those 41 who lost their lives on Feb. 5, 1924.

On the day of the collapse, a nearby lake filled the underground tunnels with water and mud, making it almost impossible to escape. However, seven miners were able to get to the surface in time. Gloria Perpich, daughter of one of the miners, recalls that her father was called up out of the mine just an hour before disaster struck. Gloria was only eight at the time but remembers her father speaking of that day.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Phone Scams Occurring In Crow Wing County

Crow Wing County Wins Distinguished Budget Presentation Award

Community Safety Costs Continue To Rise In Crow Wing County

Crow Wing County Saves More Than $100K From Fraud Investigations

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Michelle Plotts said

Needs more information. Where is he being held? Is he out on bail? Why the exte... Read More

Virginia Overton said

Once again you guys did an awesome job of showing up for the event and incredibl... Read More

Amber cross said

Love over hate any day United we stand together against the hate that continues... Read More

Heidi Spesard Noble said

Thanks, Mal on your piece on " Legally Blonde" Do you have any dance video of t... Read More

Latest Story

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Oatmeal Almond Butter Breakfast Power Bowl

Oatmeal Almond Butter Breakfast Power Bowl 1 serving cooked rolled oats 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon 1 tablespoon raw almond butter 1 teaspoon
Posted on Sep. 13 2017

Latest Stories

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Oatmeal Almond Butter Breakfast Power Bowl

Posted on Sep. 13 2017

Bjerknes To Plead Guilty

Posted on Sep. 13 2017

Pillager Football Off To Perfect Season

Posted on Sep. 13 2017

Vocational Training Programs Launched In Brainerd Area

Posted on Sep. 13 2017

Local Veteran Honored With Award For Community Work

Posted on Sep. 13 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.