New Outreach Specialist at BSU’s American Indian Resource Center
The American Indian Resource Center at Bemidji State University has a new addition to the team. Ron Wilson, who is the new outreach specialist, has a lot of experience working with students from all over the US as well as overseas.
The AIRC offers academic programming and support to Native students at BSU. They also connect students with local resources and opportunities to enhance their professional and personal lives.
