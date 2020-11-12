New One-Day Record with Over 7,000 COVID-19 Cases Reported in MN Thursday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 7,228 new COVID-19 cases today along with 39 newly reported deaths. The total number of cases today shatters the single-day record set just last week by more than 1,000 cases.

Five of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area:

One in Aitkin County of someone aged 90-94

One in Cass County of someone aged 80-84

One in Hubbard County of someone aged 75-79

One in Mille Lacs County of someone aged 90-94

One in Morrison County of someone aged 60-64

One in Wadena County of someone aged 70-74

The new cases came from 48,513 tests for a case positivity rate of 14.9%. The seven-day rolling average for case positivity reported Wednesday was at 14.2%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 574 new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 5

Beltrami – 66

Cass – 41

Clearwater – 42

Crow Wing – 99

Hubbard – 22

Itasca – 61

Koochiching – 9

Lake of the Woods – 1

Mahnomen – 6

Mille Lacs – 49

Morrison – 49

Polk – 71

Roseau – 19

Todd – 21

Wadena – 13

