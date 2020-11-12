New One-Day Record with Over 7,000 COVID-19 Cases Reported in MN Thursday
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 7,228 new COVID-19 cases today along with 39 newly reported deaths. The total number of cases today shatters the single-day record set just last week by more than 1,000 cases.
Five of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area:
- One in Aitkin County of someone aged 90-94
- One in Cass County of someone aged 80-84
- One in Hubbard County of someone aged 75-79
- One in Mille Lacs County of someone aged 90-94
- One in Morrison County of someone aged 60-64
- One in Wadena County of someone aged 70-74
The new cases came from 48,513 tests for a case positivity rate of 14.9%. The seven-day rolling average for case positivity reported Wednesday was at 14.2%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 574 new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 5
- Beltrami – 66
- Cass – 41
- Clearwater – 42
- Crow Wing – 99
- Hubbard – 22
- Itasca – 61
- Koochiching – 9
- Lake of the Woods – 1
- Mahnomen – 6
- Mille Lacs – 49
- Morrison – 49
- Polk – 71
- Roseau – 19
- Todd – 21
- Wadena – 13
