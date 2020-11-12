Lakeland PBS

New One-Day Record with Over 7,000 COVID-19 Cases Reported in MN Thursday

Betsy Melin — Nov. 12 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 7,228 new COVID-19 cases today along with 39 newly reported deaths. The total number of cases today shatters the single-day record set just last week by more than 1,000 cases.

Five of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • One in Aitkin County of someone aged 90-94
  • One in Cass County of someone aged 80-84
  • One in Hubbard County of someone aged 75-79
  • One in Mille Lacs County of someone aged 90-94
  • One in Morrison County of someone aged 60-64
  • One in Wadena County of someone aged 70-74

The new cases came from 48,513 tests for a case positivity rate of 14.9%. The seven-day rolling average for case positivity reported Wednesday was at 14.2%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 574 new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 5
  • Beltrami – 66
  • Cass – 41
  • Clearwater – 42
  • Crow Wing – 99
  • Hubbard – 22
  • Itasca – 61
  • Koochiching – 9
  • Lake of the Woods – 1
  • Mahnomen – 6
  • Mille Lacs – 49
  • Morrison – 49
  • Polk – 71
  • Roseau – 19
  • Todd – 21
  • Wadena – 13

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

DNR Grants Remaining Required Permits and Approvals for Line 3 Replacement Project

Crow Wing County Moves to All-Virtual Services

Community Holiday Meals Changed Around MN Due to COVID-19 Precautions

More Updates on Brainerd Public Schools Distance Learning Changes

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.