New One Day High Death Toll from COVID-19 in Minnesota

There have been 35 deaths from COVID-19 in Minnesota since yesterday, bringing the total deaths to 967. This a new one day high for deaths. Of those, 81% or, 787 deaths were people in long-term care or assisted living facilities, with 28 deaths yesterday.

There have been 493 new cases of COVID-19 reported since yesterday. There are 22,947 cases recorded so far. 11% of those cases reported are health care workers, making up 2,549 positive tests.

Testing has been increasing rapidly. There have been 225,208 tests administered so far for COVID-19. With 8,676 tests were administered since yesterday.

2,880 people have been hospitalized so far from COVID-19. With 84 hospitalized yesterday. As of today, 606 are currently hospitalized. There are 242 people hospitalized in the ICU. 16,655 have been released from isolation so far, meaning they no longer need to be self-isolating.

There are now 59 cases in Crow Wing County, two additional from yesterday. There has been one death in Crow Wing County. In Itasca County, there have been 54 cases reported with eight deaths, this is one additional death from yesterday. There have been 13 cases in Cass County, up one from yesterday with two deaths.

There have been 14 cases reported in Beltrami County, which is one more than yesterday. No deaths have been reported.

There have been fewer than 10 cases in Wadena, Koochiching, Hubbard, and Clearwater Counties, with no deaths reported in any.

Todd County’s number of cases reported has been increasing rapidly, there have now been 296 cases reported. In the last 10 days, total cases jumped from 60 to 296. 76 of those cases were reported yesterday alone.

