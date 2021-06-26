New Mural Unveiled in Downtown Park Rapids

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A new mural was unveiled today in Park Rapids. The piece depicts the beauty of the Minnesota outdoors, bringing the feeling of nature to the center of the town.

In the heart of downtown Park Rapids, there is a small park called Pioneer Park. The space is a part of downtown Park Rapids. Known for its arts representation, which includes music stores, museums, and art centers, the area is affectionately nicknamed Culture Street.

The mural itself is being created by Greg Preslicka, a Minnesota resident based out of Savage. Preslicka wanted to bring the feeling of the great outdoors into the downtown area.

The piece is expected to be finished by the end of the weekend.

