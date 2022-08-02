New Mobile Clinic Introduced at Red Lake Community Health Day

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Red Lake’s annual Community Health Day returned to large crowds and new additions to the nation’s healthcare on Thursday, July 28th in Redby.

In hosting the health fair in the new wellness center and introducing a mobile clinic, Red Lake health officials found the day as a way to not only promote good health, but maintain it.

The definition of health can be expansive. From physical to mental and even emotional, definitions of “healthy” can differ from person to person. Comprehensive Health Services continue to emphasize the importance of community wellness for over 30 years with the Red Lake health fair.

Different vendors showed at the event. Ranging from standard pamphlets to a more hands-on experience, the Community Health Day provided important knowledge on personal and public well-being.

Indian Health Services and Comprehensive Health also showcased a new mobile clinic for Red Lake, hoping that with this addition, those who may be uncomfortable or who cannot make it to a hospital can find more comfort in a mobile unit.

With a school dental program, women’s health, and harm reduction, the mobile unit will be focused on taking these healthcare opportunities out to the community.

“We have such high health disparities here,” says Red Lake District Representative Robert Smith. “We always have to continue to work hard to provide the best services we can.”

Following the wellness exhibits and community feast, youth games took place at Thunder Memorial Park, providing more examples of healthy living to younger generations.

