Nov 20, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

New MN DNR EagleCam to Start Streaming This Week

Bald eagle lovers around the world who were crushed when the nest of a Minnesota pair and their chick collapsed on live video last year will get a brand new EagleCam that goes live this week.

Operated by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the camera starts live streaming Thursday in a new location and is focused on a different nesting pair. But the DNR will also keep its old EagleCam running because that pair survived and still visits their old territory.

The old nest was home to a pair that viewers unofficially nicknamed “Nancy and Beau” until their nest collapsed during a heavy snowstorm in 2023. That camera had viewers in all 50 states and around 160 countries.

Both cameras can be viewed starting Thursday at either the DNR’s website or YouTube channel.

