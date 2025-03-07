Mar 7, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

New MN Budget Forecasts: 2026-27 Surplus Shrinks, 2028-29 Deficit Grows

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Sanford Health Locations 5 24

St Patricks First City

Hug Hydronics 4 24

Related News

Business

Bemidji’s Legislative Priorities Run Up Against Budget Concerns at MN Capitol

Community

Bridges of Hope Building Coalition to Address Food Insecurity in Brainerd Area

Education & Government

Brainerd City Council Votes Against Applying for Municipal Cannabis License

Education & Government

Minnesota Planning Management of Spongy Moth Infestations in 9 Counties