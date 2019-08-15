Lakeland PBS
New Mississippi Riverfront Park Proposed In Brainerd

Aug. 15 2019

A new park is in the works for a stretch of riverfront property along the Mississippi River in Brainerd.

The proposed park would be located just south of the Northstar Apartments near Brainerd High School and would consist of trails, an overlook, educational nature centers, a small amphitheatre, and a canoe and kayak launch. The idea for the park came from Brainerd’s Riverfront Committee, a group of community members who are spearheading Brainerd’s Mississippi Riverfront Project.

“It’s a scalable project where we can have a park here, then we’ll build trails hopefully to the north and continue a lot of the progress we already have on the river to the south, and tie it all together. Brainerd has 10 miles of shoreline if you count both sides,” said Don Gorham, Brainerd Riverfront Committee member. “It’s a great opportunity for the community.”

If everything goes as planned, the Riverfront Committee hopes to have the park up and running sometime during the year 2021.

