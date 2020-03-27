Lakeland PBS

New Minnesota Veterans Home Projects Does Not Receive 2020 Federal Funding

Destiny Wiggins — Mar. 27 2020

Three potentially new veterans home projects, including one in Bemidji are now paused due to them not receiving 2020 federal funds.

According to a press release, The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA) was notified that none of Minnesota’s new State Veterans Homes projects (to be located in Bemidji, Montevideo and Preston) will receive federal funding this year.

New Veterans Homes are a combination of federal granted (65%), state bonded and pending community-provided monies (35%). During the 2018 Legislative Session, Governor Dayton and the Minnesota State Legislature allocated $32 million in Chapter 214, HF 4425 of the Omnibus Bonding Bill for three new State Veterans homes, where the Bemidji Veterans home project would receive $12.4 million.

“While we are disappointed that none of our new homes’ projects secured critical federal support in this
funding cycle, we recognize that Minnesota is competing with other states’ projects for the same pool of
federal money,” said MDVA Commissioner Larry Herke. “We remain committed to these projects and
will continue to pursue these funding requests going forward.”

With the demand for grant funds exceeds available funding, the VA maintains a rolling project funding
priority list. The list is updated annually and projects that do not receive funding remain on the list until
they are funded, or the applicant withdraws the application.

The three new Minnesota Veterans Homes projects – seeking $79 million total – are ranked the 39th, 40th and 41st projects on the Fiscal Year 2020 Grants Priority List Group 1.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Veteran Affairs Commissioner Discusses Revised Plans For Bemidji Veterans Home

Bemidji Chamber Hosts Fundraiser For Veterans Home

State Agencies Meet In Bemidji To Discuss Veterans Home

Latest Stories

Two More COVID-19 Deaths Reported In The State

Posted on Mar. 27 2020

Beltrami County Request For Personal Protective Equipment Donations

Posted on Mar. 27 2020

New Visitor Restrictions At Sanford Health

Posted on Mar. 27 2020

Second Minnesotan Dies From COVID-19

Posted on Mar. 27 2020

Minnesota Legislature Passes $330 Million Aid Package For COVID-19 Relief

Posted on Mar. 27 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.