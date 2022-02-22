Lakeland PBS

New Minneapolis Enforcement Effort Leads to Arrest of Shooting Suspect

Ryan BowlerFeb. 22 2022

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — During a new targeted speeding enforcement effort on highways around downtown Minneapolis, troopers arrested a driver suspected of being involved in multiple shootings.

The Minnesota State Patrol said it was one of several arrests Saturday night in the new 10-day initiative that started Valentine’s Day to crack down on speeding and criminal activity, particularly on Interstate 94 between downtown and I-694.

The State Patrol is calling the effort Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic (HEAT) and it’s being assisted by aviation support. HEAT patrols stem from a meeting with police chiefs and sheriffs associations in early February to discuss ways State Patrol could support local law enforcement agencies.

The Star Tribune reports nearly 150 vehicles were stopped on Saturday for speeding, which led to two DWI arrests, 14 citations for driving without a valid license and seven stopped for hands-free violation.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Ryan Bowler

Related Posts

32 New COVID-19 Deaths, 2,012 New Cases Reported Tuesday in MN

Annual Meeting for Minnesota Townships Coming Up in March

With New Legislative Maps Released, Area Lawmakers Make Plans for Election

Wright Family, Activists See Injustice in Potter’s Sentence

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.