New Mille Lacs Chief Executive Virgil Wind Discusses Opportunities at Inauguration

Tuesday was a historic day for the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. Five elected officials were sworn in, headlined by Virgil Wind as the new Chief Executive succeeding Melanie Benjamin, who served six terms in the position.

In addition to the swearing-in ceremonies at the inauguration, outgoing Chief Executive Benjamin was honored for her service to the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. The band has had a standard of strong leadership that dates back to the 1800s with Chief Shaw Bosh Kung.

“I think the people see that and they put their trust into us for that, that we will live up to their expectations,” Benjamin told Lakeland News. “And I hope I have lived up to the people of Mille Lacs, their expectations, and gone far above.

Benjamin spent nearly a quarter century as chief executive for the Mille Lacs Band, and now with Chief Executive Wind coming in, she believes that he will fill in the role perfectly.

“I think that he, being in the legislative office as a legislator in District I, he got firsthand what we’re dealing with,” stated Benjamin. “And so he has that experience and this knowledge of what the band statutes and what the power of the people can do for us, and he will take that in his new role as chief executive. I see a very positive future for the Mille Lacs Band under the leadership of Chief Executive Wind.”

During his speech at the inauguration, Wind preached the importance of togetherness. He was also humbled to be chosen, joining a legacy of leadership in the band’s history.

“There’s no telling what heights we can reach or how sturdy of a foundation we can provide for each other,” said Wind. “As I look at the walls of this beautiful room at all the past chiefs, it is still unreal to be up here.”

As he took his speech into the crowd, Wind explained how the band has grown and how band members have more opportunities to make an impact.

“I’m here because of the opportunities that were given,” he said. “I’m here because of the people and the love that was given to me over time. And when we think about opportunities, sometimes we mix that up with jobs. ‘I got the job. I got a job, I got a job,’ right? And what we have amongst the Mille Lacs Band, is we have thousands of opportunities to become something tomorrow that you’re not today.”

Along with Chief Executive Wind, Carolyn Beaulieu was sworn in as the District I Representative. Semira Kimpson and Sami Thomas were sworn in as school board members, and LeAnn Benjamin was sworn in as the school board chairperson.