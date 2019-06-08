New Local Productions To Air On Lakeland PBS

We have some exciting news involving local programming on Lakeland PBS as two new local productions will be debuting the week of June 10-14.

The first one, Common Ground: Road Biking in the Brainerd and Cuyuna Lakes Areas, airs on Monday night, June 10, at 7 PM on Lakeland Prime. The other is called Our Town: Hackensack, which is scheduled for Thursday night, June 13, at 7 PM on Prime.

In the video above, Lakeland PBS Program Manager Jeff Hanks talks more about each of the programs and how they tie into our mission to provide programming that matters to northern and central Minnesota. We hope you’ll join us then!