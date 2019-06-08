Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

New Local Productions To Air On Lakeland PBS

Jun. 8 2019

We have some exciting news involving local programming on Lakeland PBS as two new local productions will be debuting the week of June 10-14.

The first one, Common Ground: Road Biking in the Brainerd and Cuyuna Lakes Areas, airs on Monday night, June 10, at 7 PM on Lakeland Prime. The other is called Our Town: Hackensack, which is scheduled for Thursday night, June 13, at 7 PM on Prime.

In the video above, Lakeland PBS Program Manager Jeff Hanks talks more about each of the programs and how they tie into our mission to provide programming that matters to northern and central Minnesota. We hope you’ll join us then!

Nathan Green

Contact the Author

Nathan Green — ngreen@lptv.org

Related Posts

Our Town — Hackensack

Lakeland PBS Is Looking For Your Feedback On Closed Captioning For News

Lakeland PBS Brainerd Studio Undergoing Major Renovation

Vendors Get Set Up For 2019 Home, Sport & Travel Show

What do you think?

Latest Story

Renovation Of Bigfork City Hall Is Complete

“It’s just a really historic piece to the community and to have it totally restored it means a lot,” Bigfork City Clerk
Posted on Jun. 8 2019

Latest Stories

Renovation Of Bigfork City Hall Is Complete

Posted on Jun. 8 2019
Sydney Hufnagle

Lake of the Woods's Sydney Hufnagle Making Fifth State Tournament Appearance

Posted on Jun. 8 2019

In Focus: Park Rapids Unveils 'Peace By Piece' Community Art Project

Posted on Jun. 8 2019

Nisswa-stämman Festival Brings Scandinavian Music To Brainerd Lakes Area

Posted on Jun. 7 2019

Lakewood Health System Recognized With Trailblazer Award

Posted on Jun. 7 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate