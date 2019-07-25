New Law Bars Use Of E-Cigarettes In Most Indoor Public Places Starting Aug. 1

A new law will bar the use of e-cigarettes and vapes in most indoor workplaces and public places starting August 1, 2019.

Under the Minnesota Clean Indoor Air Act, the use of e-cigarettes and vapes will be subject to the same prohibitions and restrictions as cigarette smoking. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, this will protect Minnesotans from exposure to e-cigarette use in all restaurants, bars, and almost all indoor workplaces and public places.

Despite common misperceptions, e-cigarette aerosol – commonly called vape smoke – contains harmful chemicals, such as ultrafine particles, heavy metals like nickel, tin and lead, and other cancer-causing chemicals. Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said the new law underscores the fact that e-cigarettes are a health concern for Minnesotans of all ages.

This policy change is good news for current and future generations of Minnesotans,” Commissioner Malcolm said. “By limiting the use of these products in public places, we protect people from exposure to harmful chemicals and send a message to kids and teens that e-cigarette use is not a healthy behavior.”

The U.S. Surgeon General calls teen e-cigarette use an epidemic. Locally, the 2017 Minnesota Youth Tobacco Survey found that nearly 20% of high-school students use e-cigarettes and 40% have tried them. Youth e-cigarette use has surpassed conventional cigarettes as the most commonly used tobacco product category among youth.