Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

New Lake Itasca Amphitheater Will Connect People To The Outdoors

Jul. 29 2019

The new Lake Itasca Amphitheater at Itasca State Park will connect people to the outdoors. The facility will be used for naturalist and interpretative programs, as well as movies.

The amphitheater is located at the picnic grounds near the swim beach and is situated along the shore of Lake Itasca. It can seat more than 300 people with bench seating and it has an open grass area for lawn chairs and blanket seating.

Over the weekend, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Friends of Itasca hosted a dedication event for the amphitheater where over 100 guests came out. The project took three years and was funded by the Legacy Amendment.

“The amphitheater is the last element of the master plan to be completed for Itasca State Park. It is a beautiful, wonderful new facility that we are going to connect people to this wonderful park, it’s amazing history and the incredible natural resources that are here in the park,” Erika Rivers, the Minnesota State Parks Director said.

Beginning in 2020, the amphitheater will be available to rent hourly.

Malaak Khattab

Contact the Author

Malaak Khattab — mkhattab@lptv.org

Related Posts

Two Bridges On Willard Munger State Trail To Close Temporarily

In Focus: Northern Light Opera Company In Park Rapids Presents “The Drowsy Chaperone”

DNR Appoints Ebbenga As New Regional Director

Tornado Shelter Rooms At Camp Wilderness Are Keeping Campers Safe

Latest Story

Northland Vapor in Bemidji Selling CBD Products

CBD is a chemical found in hemp plants, a type of cannabis, and is growing in popularity across the country with many shops selling products
Posted on Jul. 30 2019

Latest Stories

Northland Vapor in Bemidji Selling CBD Products

Posted on Jul. 30 2019

14th Annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival Just Around The Corner

Posted on Jul. 29 2019

"Fishing For Ducks" Fundraiser Wins National Award

Posted on Jul. 29 2019

Community Paddle On Cross Lake Helps Raise Awareness For Suicide Prevention

Posted on Jul. 29 2019

In Business: The Yard In Pequot Lakes Caters To Coffee And Sports Lovers Alike

Posted on Jul. 29 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.