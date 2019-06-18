New Kinetic Sculptures Installed At Brainerd Public Library

The Brainerd Public Library is now home to four new unique pieces of art thanks to the Five Wings Arts Council and the Legacy Amendment’s Cultural Heritage Fund.

The four new kinetic sculptures, one nearly 20 feet tall, were installed last week and are located right outside of the library. All four are handmade by Minnesota artist Lynn Charls. The sculptures move on one or more accesses and move faster or slower depending on the wind.

“Public art is so important and we are very lucky to have this beautiful building and a very nice, kind of, front yard and so it just adds to the magic of coming to the library, when as soon as you pull into the parking lot, here’s something happening already,” said Brainerd Public Library Manager Jenny Hill. “And these will be up year round and so we’ll have the pleasure of seeing them through all the different seasons as well.”