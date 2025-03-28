New IRRRB Chair Elected After Eichorn’s Resignation from MN Senate

The Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board has elected a new leader.

The IRRRB selected Republican state Sen. Robert Farnsworth of Hibbing to chair the board. Farnsworth takes over for Justin Eichorn, who was named chair last month but resigned from the Senate last week after being charged with attempted coercion or enticement of a minor.

Since Eichorn is no longer in the Senate, he can no longer serve as the chair of the IRRRB.

The Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation serves as an economic development agency focused on reinvesting local taconite production taxes to support businesses, communities, and workforce development in northern Minnesota. The IRRRB consists of state senators and representatives who were elected from districts where at least one third of the people live within the area the agency serves.