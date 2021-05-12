Lakeland PBS

New Investigator Brought in on Terry Brisk Murder Case

Chris BurnsMay. 11 2021

More than 1,600 days have passed since Little Falls hunter Terry Brisk was shot and killed with his own weapon. Now, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office has brought in a new investigator to get new eyes on the case.

Sheriff Shawn Larsen says anyone with any information should come forward, even if it’s just a rumor they’ve heard, because it’s their job to pursue anything and everything. You can do so by contacting the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office or by visiting CrimeStoppersMN.org.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chris Burns

By — Chris Burns

Related Posts

Former Minneapolis Police Officers Indicted On Civil Rights Charges in George Floyd’s Death

DNR Continues Investigation of Two Eagles Found Shot Near Blackduck

Walker Man Charged, Accused of Driving SUV Over His Niece

Chauvin Attorney Requests New Trial, Alleging Jury Misconduct

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.