New Investigator Brought in on Terry Brisk Murder Case
More than 1,600 days have passed since Little Falls hunter Terry Brisk was shot and killed with his own weapon. Now, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office has brought in a new investigator to get new eyes on the case.
Sheriff Shawn Larsen says anyone with any information should come forward, even if it’s just a rumor they’ve heard, because it’s their job to pursue anything and everything. You can do so by contacting the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office or by visiting CrimeStoppersMN.org.
