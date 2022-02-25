New Information Released in 2001 Murder of Rachel Anthony

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office have released new details as part of their ongoing investigation of the 2001 murder of Rachel Anthony.

On Feb. 27, 2001, Anthony was working the closing shift at at Ultimate Liquors in Pine River. Just before 10 PM, she went to start her car so it could warm up. The store closed at 10 PM, but a police officer discovered her car still idling around 1 AM. The back door to the store was unlocked and Rachel’s purse and coat were still inside, but Rachel herself was missing. Her body was found 6 weeks later near Breezy Point.

Investigators have determined that the last transaction of the night was at 9:57 PM, where someone purchased a bottle of Mickey’s Malt Liquor and Kool cigarettes. Investigators have not been able to identify the individual who made that purchase. This individual is considered a person of interest in Rachel’s murder. Investigators hope someone will come forward with information that can help investigators solve this crime and provide answers for her family.

Investigators are asking anyone with information that could help them identify the person to come forward. Information can be provided to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 218-547-1424 or 800-450-2677, or the BCA at 651-793-7000 or 877-996-6222. Your tip can be anonymous. The organization Spotlight on Crime continues to offer a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the death of Rachel Anthony.

