New Information Released About Missing Bemidji Teenager
The Bemidji Police Department recently received updates regarding the missing Bemidji teenager Nevaeh Kingbird. According to the new release, Kingbird may have been wearing a red sweatshirt with a logo of a bull in a headdress as pictured on the right.
Kingbird has been missing since October 22nd, 2021. She is also reported to be wearing a black zip-up hoodie, blue skinny jeans, a white t-shirt or tank top, and black and red Nike sandals.
Area residents are encouraged to check any outbuildings, items with covers and any other areas where someone may seek shelter during spring clean-up and yard maintenance. As anglers come up for the fishing opener, the Bemidji Police Department requests anyone on the water to be aware of their surroundings and report anything that may be related to Kingbird.
The Bemidji Police Department have conducted several high intensity searches for Kingbird. The department has received assistance in the search from Kingbird’s family, Christian Aid Ministries’ Search and Rescue, Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, Red Lake Tribal Police Department, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Lakes Area Dive Team, and Vigilant K9 operations.
Information that may pertain to the case can be submitted to CrimeStoppersMn.org. If anyone has seen the aforementioned red sweatshirt, contact that Bemidji Police Department at (218)333-9111.
