New Information In Case Of Man Charged With Brother’s Murder In Fosston

We now know more information about the death of a 19-year-old man whose brother is charged in his homicide.

28-year-old Nicholas Patrick Hauge is facing two second-degree murder charges and is being held without bond in connection with the death of his brother Timothy. According to a criminal complaint, authorities think Timothy may have been hit with a landscaping block. Timothy was found lying on a street in Fosston at 3:44 AM on Sunday. An autopsy showed he died from blunt force trauma to his head, and his death was ruled a homicide.

According to the complaint, Nicholas Hauge of Fergus Falls was standing in the road with blood on his clothes when officers arrived. Timothy Hauge was laying in the road with a large gash on his head. A 911 caller said she saw a man throw something at a man laying on the ground who had been moaning outside her home. Investigators say a landscaping block was found about 20 yards from Timothy’s body. The block had blood covering the corner and two sides of it, according to the investigator.

According to the complaint, Nicholas Hauge told deputies to kill him and was uncooperative and spelled of alcohol when they arrested him. If convicted, he could face a maximum of 40 years in prison for each count of second-degree murder.