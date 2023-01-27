New Highway Camera Views for Central MN Available on 511MN.org Website

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has unveiled seven new highway camera view locations in central Minnesota, including several in the Lakeland viewing area.

The new road weather information systems stations are available at 511mn.org. They allow motorists to see the conditions at various locations across the state. The environmental sensor stations also collect, process, and distribute current weather and road surface data such as atmospheric parameters, pavement conditions, and visibility.

The new stations in and around the Lakeland viewing area are:

Highway 23 near Richmond at Milepost (MP) 187.8

Highway 47 near Isle at MP 89.0 3

Highway 71 near Clarissa at MP 197.5

Highway 169 near Farm Island at MP 245.4

Highway 169 near Waukenabo at MP 272.9

Highway 200 near Longville at MP 144.0

Highway 210 near Motley at MP 101.0

There are currently 153 road weather information systems stations throughout Minnesota.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today