Lakeland PBS

New Highway 84 Bridge in Pine River Opens

Chris BurnsSep. 2 2021

MnDOT is excited to announce all new lanes, sidewalks and bike lanes will open across the new Highway 84 bridge over the Norway Brook in Pine River, Cass County, Friday morning, Sept. 3.

Highway 84 (Barclay Avenue) has been closed and detoured for three months between River Street and Fifth Street. The closure allowed crews the opportunity to reconstruct the bridge and realign the road, which included the road surface, underground storm sewer and utilities, curb and gutters, and sidewalks and shoulders for pedestrians and bicyclists along both sides.

The new bridge spans 220 feet over the Norway Brook, just south of the old structure built in 1909, and will last 50-plus years. The $2.8 million project will reduce overall maintenance costs, improve storm drainage, and provide a safer access for all travelers.

The old bridge will remain closed and be removed as part of the future City of Pine River dam riffle installation project.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Chris Burns

Related Posts

UPDATE: Bemidji Officers Arrest Three People in Connection with Gunshot Incident on Wednesday

Brainerd Chamber Hosts Business Input Session on Highway 210 Reconstruction

Line 3 Opponents Rally at MN Capitol; Enbridge Says Pipeline Over 90% Done

Crow Wing County Road 115 Improvement Project Reaches Next Phase

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.