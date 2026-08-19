New Highway 210 Roundabouts in Brainerd Open on Aug. 20

New roundabouts on Highway 210 in Brainerd will open this Thursday, Aug. 20.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says that with construction continuing in the railyard segment of the project, two new roundabouts will open to one-lane traffic at Crow Wing County Road 3 (Mill Avenue) and Highway 25 (C Street). The current detour will shift after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, with 10th Avenue NE being closed at that time.

Highway 210 will remain one lane each way through East Brainerd and will remain closed and detoured between C Street and Kingwood Street. Temporary mini-roundabouts will be put into place as construction continues.

The full details of the next phase of construction, along with updates on road closures and detours, can be found on the MnDOT website.