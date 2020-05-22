Lakeland PBS

New Highest Death Toll from COVID-19 in Minnesota

Betsy Melin — May. 22 2020

There have been 33 deaths from COVID-19 in Minnesota yesterday. This is a new one-day high for deaths reported since the beginning of the pandemic in the state, bringing the total deaths to 842. Of those, 688 deaths were people in long-term care or assisted living facilities, with 25 deaths yesterday.

There are now 42 cases in Crow Wing County with one death. In Itasca County, there have been 51 cases reported with 6 deaths, and there have been 10 cases in Cass County with 2 deaths. There have been 10 cases reported in Beltrami County and no deaths.

There have been fewer than 10 cases in Wadena, Koochiching, and Clearwater Counties, with no deaths reported in any.

There have been 813 new cases reported since yesterday. There are 19,005 cases recorded so far. 11.6% of those cases reported are health care workers, making up 2,216 positive tests.

There have been 173,556 tests administered so far. 7,414 tests were administered yesterday alone.

People over 70 account for 14% of total cases but they make up 82% of deaths associated with the disease.

2,432 people have been hospitalized so far from COVID-19. As of today, 534 are currently hospitalized. There are 233 people hospitalized in the ICU. 12,696 have been released from isolation so far, meaning they no longer need to be self-isolating (that number does not include deaths).

