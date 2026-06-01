New Head Coach Hennum Excited To Continue ‘New Era’ of Bemidji Girls’ Hockey

On Friday, May 29, it was announced that Bemidji girls’ hockey had a new head coach. Chris Hennum was chosen to take over the helm of the reigning Section 8AA champs, replacing Mike Johnson.

“I’ve really enjoyed coaching my daughters’ [teams] throughout the last half a dozen years, and really appreciated the coaching side of it more than I even expected,” said Hennum of why he applied for the job. “With the excitement in the Bemidji program, it seemed like a great opportunity. Just really grateful and honored to be selected.”

Hennum plans to retain all assistant coaches from last season and will lean on them, as well as his coaching experience, to keep continue to keep the Lumberjack culture and tradition alive. He said his first goal, though, will be getting to know his players and then ensuring unity within the group.

“Good teams are made up of talented players, but great teams are a cohesive bunch that will do anything for each other and will work hard for the person next to them, because that’s how you achieve great things is to to be a true team together,” he said. “The level they reached last year set a new bar. It’s a new era of Bemidji girls’ hockey, and I think it’s going to be something to build off of for many, many years to come. So, I’m excited and the expectations are really high.”