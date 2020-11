Click to print (Opens in new window)

The original Hagg-Sauer Hall was built in 1970, serving over thousands of students, faculty and staff at BSU. The new modern building will be home to several academic classrooms, a large auditorium, and common areas for students to use.

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held through Zoom this Thursday at 1 PM.

