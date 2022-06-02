Lakeland PBS

New Grants of Nearly $3 Million to Benefit Community Child Care Providers

Ryan BowlerJun. 2 2022

A total of $2.9 million for community organizations will provide training and support for family, friends and neighbors who provide child care for the youngest Minnesotans. These grants recognize the grandparents, relatives, friends and neighbors who care for children in diverse communities across Minnesota, often without the resources available to licensed child care providers.

The Minnesota Department of Human Services will distribute grants to organizations serving unlicensed family, friend and neighbor child care providers. Funding comes from the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and the American Rescue Plan Act.

All the organizations receiving grants will support multicultural, refugee and immigrant communities across the state. The grants will help develop new networks and strengthen existing connections for family, friend and neighbor child care providers; offer training and materials; and connect providers to services and resources.

“These grants will support family, friends and neighbors who step up to provide child care, often without receiving the same benefits as licensed child care providers,” said Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead.

Grantees are listed below:

Central Minnesota

  • Milestones, Waite Park

Northern Minnesota

  • Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College, Cloquet
  • Indigenous Visioning, White Earth and Greater Minnesota Tribal communities
  • Lakes & Prairies CAP (Community Action Partnership), Moorhead
  • MAHUBE-OTWA CAP (Community Action Partnership), Detroit Lakes
  • Northland Foundation, Duluth
  • Tri Valley, Crookston

Southern Minnesota

  • Families First, Rochester
  • Rice Co GUH (Growing Up Healthy), Northfield
  • UCAP (United Community Action Partnership), Marshall

Twin Cities metro area

  • Aviellah Curriculum and Consulting, Minneapolis
  • Change, Inc., Minneapolis
  • CLUES (Comunidades Latinas Unidas En Servicio), St. Paul
  • HECC (Hmong Early Childhood Coalition), St. Paul
  • LaRed Latina de Educación Temprana, Richfield
  • Minneapolis YCB (Youth Coordinating Board), Minneapolis
  • REFA (Restoration For All, Inc.), St. Paul
  • Wilder Foundation, Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota

 

By — Ryan Bowler

