New Fire Trucks Delivered To Red Lake & Ponemah

Through the use of grants, the Red Lake Band purchased two new fire trucks that were delivered to the Red Lake District Fire Hall on Wednesday, September 19.

The tribe ordered the two pumpers to serve the community areas of Ponemah and Red Lake with adequate fire safety and protection for the people. The use of grants and financing made these purchases possible.

Ponemah and Red Lake Emergency Medical Technicians, and curious tribal members gathered round to inspect the trucks while Red Lake Fire Chief Mark Sigana and Tom Miller, Sales for Fire Safety USA pointed out some of the bells and whistles.

“The tribal council initiated the purchase of the two fire trucks to address the needs of the members of Red Lake Nation,” according to Eugene “Bugger” McArthur, Jobs & Community Development Facilitator, “the new emergency vehicles were badly needed.”

Meanwhile, new fire hall facilities are under construction in both Red Lake and Ponemah. The tribe’s community fire departments are responsible for providing fire suppression, prevention, inspections, safety education, and investigate all suspicious fires. It is imperative that the tribe’s facilities meet national standards to facilitate better response time and preventive activities.

The Red Lake Fire Hall will have four stalls for fire trucks, four smaller stalls for other vehicles, training room, gear room, offices for dispatch, fire chief and assistant, and fitness room.

Ponemah will have one stall for their fire truck, training room, gear room, and office space for the fire chief and assistant. Comprehensive Health will also provide garage space for six transportation vehicles, four bays for the ambulance center and a fitness room.

Earlier this year, Red Lake was able to purchase four new ambulances through the use of grants and a loan from the USDA.