New & Familiar Faces For Bemidji City Council

2019 will be the year for many changes in the City of Bemidji, and one of big changes will be the make up the city council.

Last night, residents re-elected mayor Rita Albrecht to her four term in office. With a new make up to the Bemidji City Council, Mayor Albrecht is ready to hit the ground running and tackle some key issues facing the city.

Three new faces on the council will join Mayor Albrecht in the council chambers with Emilie Rivera representing Ward 4, Michael Beard in Ward 2, and Jim Thompson filling the seat of counselor at large. After a long season of campaigning, they are ready to get to work.

Both Rivera and Beard are looking forward to tackling the key issues and providing a voice for the people of their wards. But after a long and sometimes difficult season of campaigning, Mayor Albrecht says its time for the city to come together.