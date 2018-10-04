New Faces Powering BSU Men’s Hockey Into The Future
As you head to Beaver men’s hockey games this season, you might want to grab a roster, as there’s no more Mike Bitzer, no more Fitzgerald triplets, and a whole bunch of new faces that need to step up.
Head coach Tom Serratore says the goalies will get a period each as the team begins its season on Saturday for an exhibition game versus Lakehead.
