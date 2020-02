Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

During the month of February, Crossing Arts Alliance in downtown Brainerd is hosting their themed art exhibition “LOVE,” which consists of work from 15 different artists at the local and state level exploring what love means to them.

For any questions or inquiries, you can check Crossing Arts Alliance at https://www.crossingarts.org.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today