New Executive Director Announced at Kinship Partners

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kinship Partners is a nonprofit youth mentoring organization providing positive role models to youth in Crow Wing and southern Cass Counties and the Staples/Motley area since 1986. Today they named their new Executive Director, Amy Gray.

Amy Gray is a Brainerd native and has worked in the local nonprofit community. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Communications from Hamline University and a master’s degree in Advocacy and Political Leadership with an emphasis on nonprofits and community development from the University of Minnesota in Duluth. Amy has participated in many community-building activities over the years with special emphasis on downtown redevelopment and community wellness.

She has served as board chair for both Brainerd Restoration and the Crow Wing Food Co-Op, has participated in the Healthy Communities Partnership of the Initiative Foundation and City of Brainerd and the Resilient Region initiative through Region 5 Development Commission. Amy was also part of a local Healthy Schools, Health Students task force.

Prior to joining Kinship Partners, she was the District Manager for Junior Achievement in the Brainerd Lakes Area providing volunteer-delivered programming to K-12 students in Brainerd, Crosby-Ironton, Pequot Lakes, Pillager, and Staples-Motley schools.

Board President Warren Thompson said in a release “We are so thankful to have Amy on board and that David, our retiring Executive Director, has agreed to overlap with Amy for a month and help with her orientation, This will really give her a solid start and Kinship a boost in maintaining its momentum and its programs.”

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today