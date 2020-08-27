Lakeland PBS

New Elementary Schools Set to Open in Grand Rapids

Destiny Wiggins — Aug. 26 2020

Two new elementary schools will be opening this fall in the Grand Rapids Public School District.

The East Rapids and West Rapids Elementary schools will have about 600 students in their buildings this upcoming school year. Between the renovations at Cohasset Elementary and the addition of the two new elementary schools, the total amount of construction came out to be a little under $80 million.

A ribbon cutting ceremony took place this past Monday and Tuesday to celebrate the opening of the new elementary schools, and a ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on September 3rd at Cohasset Elementary to celebrate the school’s new renovations.

