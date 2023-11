Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Tuesday, December 5 at 8:30pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Enjoy five captivating young singers from around the world in a concert taped in Vienna in June 2023. Juliana Grigoryan from Armenia, Lily Kerhoas from France, Larisa Martinez from Puerto Rico, Serena Sáenz from Spain and Sheléa from the U.S. perform classical, jazz, pop, opera and musical theatre selections as solo and group pieces.