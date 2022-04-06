New Directors Elected for Beltrami Co. DFL

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Beltrami County Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) Party elected five new directors at their annual convention on March 26.

Held at Gene Dillion Elementary School in Bemidji, the Beltrami County DFL sought to elect five new directors for this two-year term, ending in 2024. The five new directors are David Benson, Ben Peterson, Tiffany Ryan, Emily Ward, and Lin Ward. Alongside these new names are returning leaders for the county DFL. The six directors re-elected for their two-year terms are Lynn Eaton, Valerie Field, Monica Hansmeyer, Mark Morrissey, Steven Nelson, and Christian Taylor-Johnson.

The Beltrami County DFL Directors all serve on the Executive Committee. They are joined by five table officers, all who are elected to two-year terms in odd numbered years. Curtiss Hunt is the Chair, with Mary Forney as the Vice Chair. The other officers are Charles Dolson as Outreach Officer, John Henningsgaard as Treasurer, and Carole Kelly as Secretary.

“I am extremely proud of the work that the Beltrami County DFL Executive Committee has accomplished over the past two years,” said Chairperson Hunt. “The support of the local community has meant a great deal as well. With exciting candidates running for the MN House and Senate in the new Senate District 2, we look forward to the 2022 elections.”

