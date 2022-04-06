Lakeland PBS

New Directors Elected for Beltrami Co. DFL

Mary BalstadApr. 6 2022

The Beltrami County Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) Party elected five new directors at their annual convention on March 26.

Held at Gene Dillion Elementary School in Bemidji, the Beltrami County DFL sought to elect five new directors for this two-year term, ending in 2024. The five new directors are David Benson, Ben Peterson, Tiffany Ryan, Emily Ward, and Lin Ward. Alongside these new names are returning leaders for the county DFL. The six directors re-elected for their two-year terms are Lynn Eaton, Valerie Field, Monica Hansmeyer, Mark Morrissey, Steven Nelson, and Christian Taylor-Johnson.

The Beltrami County DFL Directors all serve on the Executive Committee. They are joined by five table officers, all who are elected to two-year terms in odd numbered years. Curtiss Hunt is the Chair, with Mary Forney as the Vice Chair. The other officers are Charles Dolson as Outreach Officer, John Henningsgaard as Treasurer, and Carole Kelly as Secretary.

“I am extremely proud of the work that the Beltrami County DFL Executive Committee has accomplished over the past two years,” said Chairperson Hunt. “The support of the local community has meant a great deal as well.  With exciting candidates running for the MN House and Senate in the new Senate District 2, we look forward to the 2022 elections.”

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Lakeland Currents – One Watershed, One Plan

Beltrami Co. Public Health Updates Methods of Tracking COVID Cases

Minnesota Lawmakers Propose Changes to Felony Murder Laws

Beltrami County Drug Court Holds First Graduation Ceremony

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.