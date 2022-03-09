Lakeland PBS

New Dean of Individual & Community Health at BSU

Mary BalstadMar. 9 2022

Bemidji State University named its newest dean for the College of Individual & Community Health in Dr. Jeffrey Bell.

Bell comes to the BSU administration team from Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall, MN. He served as interim dean of the College of Arts, Letters and Sciences since 2021. Prior to that, Bell acted as assistant professor of wellness and health performance in 2010, and later as professor of exercise science and accreditation coordinator. He also serves as a member of the Council of Colleges of Arts and Sciences, the Northland Chapter of the American College of Sports Medicine, the Partnership for Undergraduate Life Sciences and the Association for the Assessment of Learning in Higher Education.

Dr. Jeffrey Bell

With all of these credits to his name, Bell’s new colleagues look forward to the new dean of the College of Individual & Community Health. The college includes seven departments: criminal justice; human performance, sport & health; nursing; political science; psychology; social Work; sociology & communication studies; and the center for sustainability studies.

Bell succeeds Dr. Jim White, a Bemidji alumnus and the interim dean of the College of Individual & Community Health since August 2020.

